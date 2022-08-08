When Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain looked outside his home, he used to see a safe, idyllic neighborhood. Now he's haunted by the spot where his brother was ambushed and killed.

"I see from the window, this is the place where my brother died," said Hussain, who lived in the same Albuquerque apartment complex as his brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

Recommended for you

CNN's Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.