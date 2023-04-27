Four Pennsylvania men have been arrested and charged after a Black Lehigh University student was allegedly called a racial slur, chased to his dorm and assaulted on campus earlier this month, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Brandon John, 22, faces charges of simple assault and harassment; Michael Rosta, 21, faces charges of burglary and simple assault; Nabil Jameel, 22, faces charges of simple assault; and Cameron Graf, 22, faces a charge of simple assault and harassment. None of the defendants have any connection to the university, the DA's office said in a Tuesday news release.

CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.

