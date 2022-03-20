4 people were shot in Austin's entertainment district By Michelle Watson, CNN Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A suspect has been arrested after an overnight shooting in Austin's popular 6th Street entertainment district, Texas authorities said.Four people suffered gunshot wounds near Neches and 6th Streets, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted early Sunday morning."All patients have not expected to be life-threatening injuries," emergency medical services said. Austin police secured the area and urged people to avoid the area while the suspect was at large.By mid-Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody, the Austin Police Department tweeted. Neither the suspect's name nor a motive have been released."If you have any information, we are asking you call Crime Stoppers @ 512-472-TIPS," Austin police said.Sunday marks the last day of the SXSW festival, a two-week-long event bringing thousands of people to the Texas capital.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 