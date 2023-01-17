Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him.

Authorities first discovered that Athena was missing on January 10, after her 5-year-old sister was seen by a mail carrier wandering unattended outside of a home in the Oklahoma town of Cyril. Adams and his wife were arrested and charged in the case last week. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced it recovered the remains of a child and that they will be taken to a medical examiner's office for positive identification.

