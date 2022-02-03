featured 4-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Griffin, 2 people arrested By JOYCE LUPIANI WGCL Feb 3, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRIFFIN (WGCL) -- A 4-year-old Griffin boy is in critical condition after being shot earlier today inside an apartment in the 1100 block of West Poplar Street.Griffin Police Department say they have arrested 20-year-old James Lee Evans for the crime. He is being charged with cruelty to children in the 2nd degree and reckless conduct.Evans was out on bond for gang activity and theft by receiving at the time of his arrest. The mother of the child, 24-year-old Jamacia Lyons, has also been arrested and is facing the same charges.The child was airlifted to navicent Health in Macon.Additional charges for these individuals and perhaps others are possible. Recommended for you +29 The story behind every NFL team name There are Lions, and Bengals, and Bears, oh my! But how did teams in Detroit, Cincinnati, and Chicago become known as such? Stacker tells the stories behind every NFL team’s name. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Lee Evans Embargo Criminal Law Crime Charge Market Griffin Police Department Cruelty Griffin Child Individual More News News Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 11 min ago 0 News India launches last-minute diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Chinese solider By Simone McCarthy and Rhea Mogul, CNNUpdated 26 min ago 0 +2 News featured Gregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement By Travis Caldwell, CNNUpdated 56 min ago 0 News featured Kicked out: Georgia families say they are not wanted By CIARA CUMMINGS WGCLUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony India launches last-minute diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over Chinese solider CDC to unveil its latest weapon in Covid-19 detection: wastewater Gregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreement » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunitionMatt Dollar resigns from Georgia HouseAB&T announces officer promotions10 indicted in Fulton County on human trafficking chargesKendall Rayne CullLee County's Class of 2022 football signing list grows to a dozenLitigation against city of Albany is about managing risksA second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filedLee County basketball teams split with ValdostaRecyclops plans to bring digital-age recycling to Albany Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor Boys BasketballON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionPHOTOS: Meet and greet with Albany State University's Police Chief Anita AllenPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta BasketballTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia with the Albany HeraldPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover BasketballMost liberal colleges in AmericaEight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19How the changing workplace could reshape American health care Newspaper Ads
