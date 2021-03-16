SYLVESTER -- The South Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America held its annual Merit Badge University over the weekend at Camp Osborn in Worth County.
More than 325 scouts from 30 troops attended with 20 troops from the South Georgia Council and 10 troops from other councils, including Northeast Georgia Council (Athens), Gulf Coast Council (Pensacola, Fla.), Georgia-Carolina Council (Augusta), Alabama-Florida Council (Dothan, Ala.), Mobile Area Council (Mobile, Ala), Atlanta Area Council (Atlanta) and North Florida Council (Jacksonville).
Among the attending troops from South Georgia Council were Troop 1 – Albany; Troop 13 – Albany; Troop 14 – Albany; Troop 15 – Albany; Troop 3 – Albany; Troop 21 - Americus; Troop 260 – Americus; Troop 270 – Cordele; Troop 875 – Fitzgerald; Troop 864 – Lakeland; Troop 210 – Leesburg; Troop 100 – Sylvester; Troop 403 – Valdosta; Troop 410 – Valdosta; Troop 416 – Valdosta; Troop 426 – Valdosta; Troop 440 – Valdosta; Troop 454 – Valdosta, and Troop 491 – Valdosta.
Merit badges taught were archery, art, auto maintenance, basketry, canoeing, citizenship in the community, citizenship in the nation, citizenship in the world, collections, crime prevention, dog care, emergency preparedness, engineering, farm mechanics, fire safety, first aid, fishing, forestry, geocaching, law, mammal study, model design and building, nuclear science, oceanography, personal fitness, pioneering, search and rescue, reptile and amphibian study, rifle shooting, shotgun shooting, space exploration, sustainability and woodcarving.
More than 400 merit badges were earned as well as a number of merit badges that were partially completed. A Scout is required to earn at least 21 merit badges as part of the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on scouting in south Georgia, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/ .
