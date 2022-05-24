DECATUR – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 41 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer cadets recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.
"Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth," DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. "Their duties require maturity, reliability, and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve."
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. A cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies to complete the program.
The graduates have been assigned to 16 different secure facilities located in Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Baldwin, Terrell, Hall, Cobb, Bibb, Evans, Crisp, Augusta-Richmond, Whitfield, Floyd, Clayton and Muscogee counties. Members of BJCOT Class No. 252 and their hometowns include:
· Kiara Bains -- Cottonport, La.)
· Alsha Benjamin, Qianna Briddy, Rylincia Cannon, Jada Carter, Monesha Mack, Evangelest Shoemake, Shania Stokley, Tiffany Williams -- Atlanta
