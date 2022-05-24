oliver juvenile.jpg

Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver, center, stands with two members of the graduating class of 2022.

 Special Photo: DJJ

DECATUR – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 41 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officer cadets recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.

"Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth," DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. "Their duties require maturity, reliability, and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve."

Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. A cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies to complete the program.

The graduates have been assigned to 16 different secure facilities located in Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Baldwin, Terrell, Hall, Cobb, Bibb, Evans, Crisp, Augusta-Richmond, Whitfield, Floyd, Clayton and Muscogee counties. Members of BJCOT Class No. 252 and their hometowns include:

· Kiara Bains -- Cottonport, La.)

· Alsha Benjamin, Qianna Briddy, Rylincia Cannon, Jada Carter, Monesha Mack, Evangelest Shoemake, Shania Stokley, Tiffany Williams -- Atlanta

· Tatyana Coats, Erica Dean, Malachi Dingle, Keisha Francois, Shadeen Henry, Marcus Phillips -- Miami, Fla.

· Datrailyn Lane, Conor Weedle -- Augusta

· Akenya Hills, Samira Williams -- Claxton,

· Kimberly Blackwood -- Bronx, N.Y.

· William Bradley Jr. -- Milledgeville

· Msxytia Brown -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

· Lashonda Buie -- Dawson

· Wilburn Campbell-Otting -- Lula

· Eunique Foreman -- Torrance, Calif.

· Tiana George -- Columbus

· Russel Grimes -- Macon

· Lauri Hardy-Dickey -- Springfield, Mass.

· Zuriel Heron -- Los Angeles, Calif.

· Alexander Jackson -- Decatur

· Jamal Lewis -- U.S. Virgin Islands

· Shaleese Mitchell -- Omaha, Neb.

· Rachid Nau -- Miramar, Fla.

· Richard Nelson -- Dalton

· Cristian Peinado -- Tunnel Hill

· Brittini Self -- Danielsville

· Tony Smith -- Daytona Beach, Fla.

· Ashia Snipe -- Smyrna

· Renita Wright -- Lithonia

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at (404) 294-3431 or email careers@djjcareers.org.

