43 Senate Republicans vow to oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, is among a group of senators who are “united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling.”

 Tom Williams/Pool/Reuters

All but six Senate Republicans on Saturday vowed to oppose raising the debt ceiling "without substantive spending and budget reforms," backing up House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position.

The group of 43 Republican senators, led by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, said they are "united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling" in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat.

