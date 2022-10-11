MOULTRIE — Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … a drone ... with a man inside?
The RYSE Aerotech drone that can be used in both the traditional method guided by remote control or with a pilot inside would seem to signal the arrival of the “Jetsons” future that an earlier generation dreamed about when seeing the flying cars on black and white television screens.
For farmers, the new twist on yesterday’s drones means seeing as well as viewing images taken from above, said Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, where the drone will be demonstrated next week.
The 44th edition of the annual farm show, which was suspended due to the pandemic in 2020, is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“With the mobile drone technology you can fly over to where you want to go,” Blalock said. “It not only takes the photos, but you can also get in and see with your own eyes.”
Expo prides itself on introducing the agricultural community to the latest in technology, and the manned drone, which doesn’t require a pilot’s license, would seem to fit the bill.
“It’s that time of year we live for,” Blalock said. “Two of the newest technologies we have are Solectrac tractors and the drones.”
The electric tractors that will be on display come in models ranging from 30 horsepower to 70 horsepower. Kubota is scheduled to bring its new line of battery-powered tractors to the show next year.
It wouldn’t be Expo without the demonstration of equipment in the fields, and this year should be no exception.
“We’ll have peanut harvesting going on,” Blalock said. “We’ll have hay harvesting. We’ll have the drone demonstrations, antique tractors, stock dogs, horses, cattle, dairy.”
The Expo is not all about farming, however. The show also has exhibitors who bring their wares from fishing and hunting items, cooking demonstrations and the popular Chevrolet test track.
“The farm technology is the core of what we do, but we truly have something for the entire family,” Blalock said.
Show hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday Admission is $10 per person, with children 10 and under admitted free with a parent. Multiday passes are $20.