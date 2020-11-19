ALBANY -- The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy is building on its foundation with a newly completed construction lab for area students.
Officials at the college and career academy acknowledged the accomplishment that allows for the expansion of the program this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community partners that included 4C Foundation Chairman Jake Reese and Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer.
“I would like to thank and recognize our construction industry partners who have contributed financially, which is critical to continuing our mission of producing career-ready graduates,” Reese said.
The academy is a specialized charter school that offers students in Dougherty County and several other counties in the region hands-on education in agriculture, robotics, culinary arts, video and media, and other areas.
The new lab, which will train students for work in construction, was a need brought to the school system by the building community, Dyer said. The field is one that is in high demand, and the lab will support the industry as well as provide students with skills for good jobs.
Dyer recalled meeting with Bill Chambless, member services specialist for the Association of General Contractors, and 4C CEO Chris Hatcher to plan to discuss the expansion.
“The construction industry was clear about the work force needs in the industry and we heard them,” Dyer said.
The partnership between the academy and area partners has worked well, Chambless said.
“I have worked with high school programs all over Georgia, and the key to a successful program is the support of the local construction industry,” he said. “I applaud you all for turning out today and encourage you to stay involved. The 4C Academy has all of the pieces in place to really have an impact in your local work force.”
Among those recognized by Hatcher during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were construction instructor Randin Burlley, who has generated interest in the program.
Hatcher thanked Dyer for the additional investment in the program.
“We are excited about our new lab and look forward to working with our partners in the construction industry so that we can better understand their needs and continue to advance our growing internship program,” Hatcher said. “Our ultimate goal, however, is to prepare our students with the skills that they need to have successful careers in the construction industry right here in the Albany area.”
