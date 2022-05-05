ALBANY — A project a year in the making was recognized with the Thursday dedication of the garden area at the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy, during which officials gave a taste of future plans that include a 5,800-square-foot greenhouse.
Students who attend other Dougherty County schools and spend part of their time at 4C were on hand with school officials, community sponsors and the community for the ceremony.
The development of the gardens has involved nearly every area of study, from agriculture to robotics to media to graphic design, school CEO Chris Hatcher told the audience.
“What we’re doing at 4C is informing them about our state’s biggest industry, agriculture,” he said. “This year’s project was all about this garden. Everything that you see out here, other than this tent, was built by our students. They plant, water, fertilize, weed.”
The next garden-related project is a 5,800-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse that will be capable of producing 800 heads of lettuce per week.
“We want to take the produce we are growing here and have it in all our lunchrooms” across the school system, Hatcher said.
The CEO estimated the cost of the raised-bed garden area, which is powered with solar panels installed by students, at $300,000.
“I believe we have been blessed in so many ways,” Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said during his remarks. “When you’ve been blessed, you’ve been blessed not just for yourself, but to bless other people as well.”
Some of the food being grown at 4C is going to help address the lack of fresh produce faced by many in the Albany community and the southwest Georgia region.
Through a partnership with Feeding the Valley food bank, the fruits and vegetables grown could help address food deserts in the community, food bank President and CEO Frank Sheppard said.
“4C is a community partner,” he said during an interview as he toured the garden area. “We’ve talked about partnering together so some of the food can be distributed to those in need in the community.”
The garden includes 40 raised beds, honey bees and fruit trees, Hatcher said during an interview following the program.
“It’s so good to see this vision come true and see all of the work of the students over the last year come together,” he said.
