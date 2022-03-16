About 35 students are part of the robotics competition team at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany, and the students design, build and operate the machine in annual regional meets. See more photographs at albanyherald.com.
About 35 students are part of the robotics competition team at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy in Albany, and the students design, build and operate the machine in annual regional meets. See more photographs at albanyherald.com.
ALBANY — A group of supporters that turned out to watch Big Mac sink hoops in a chute on Tuesday evening at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy weren’t disappointed.
After a brief down time for replacement of a part, the robot, whose name is derived from a Commodore computer game from the 1980s, zipped around the game area scooping up balls and firing the balls toward the target.
Such quick fixes are part of the competition for which the machine was designed and built at 4C, which also shares its STEM Gym with other area school systems’ robotic teams, academy CEO Chris Hatcher explained to the audience.
4C’s team, the 6919 Commodores, will start its 2022 competition season on Saturday in Columbus and wrap it up during the April 1-2 Procter & Gamble regional competition at the Albany Civic Center.
“We have really high expectations because we have had success,” Hatcher told audience members that included sponsors from Procter & Gamble and other area businesses. “Dougherty County has really made an investment in robotics over the years.”
All of the county’s elementary, middle and high schools have robotics teams, and Lake Park Elementary School recently won second-place honors for robot design and eighth for robotic performance at regional competition.
In addition to teaching the technical skills of designing and building the robot, students learn problem-solving and critical thinking skills that are crucial for today’s jobs, Hatcher said.
The Commodores will compete in the two regional events that count toward advancement to the state tournament in Macon later this year.
“Tonight we just wanted to show our investors and sponsors what our robotics lab is about,” Hatcher said during an interview after the demonstration.
Thirty-two teams will compete in the Albany regional match. The robotics program has been a part of 4C’s curriculum since the school opened five years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.