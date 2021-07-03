4C Academy's inaugural class of teaching interns completes program

ALBANY -- The Dougherty County School System and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy recently held an intern recognition event to celebrate the inaugural class of student teacher interns.
“You all are to be applauded for your desire to become teachers,” Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said. “There’s a common thread among all professions -- from doctors and lawyers, to carpenters and welders, to professors and superintendents -- they all had good teachers.”
Six students in the 4C Academy’s Teaching as a Profession pathway were selected as interns at elementary schools in the school system. They performed a variety of tasks and were able to experience what it is like to be a teacher and work in a school.
“The internship was great, and I learned a lot while there,” student intern Aliyah Williams said. “I learned that you have to be patient and flexible when working with children. I also learned how important it is for teachers and administrators in a school to work together.”
Keyla Johnson, the Teaching as a Profession pathway instructor, said she was proud of all of the interns.
“They have all grown so much, and it is rewarding to me as their instructor to see them grow and mature and become a part of the schools where they were able to intern,” she said. “It is fun for me to listen to them share their experiences, and I can tell that they are learning by the terminology that they are picking up at the partner schools.”
The internship program is a pipeline for the school system, which is constantly seeking new teachers, Jill Addison, the school system's director of Human Resources, said. The program generates interest and gives the students hands-on experience as well as allowing the school system to develop a relationship with future teachers.
“This internship has been all that we hoped it would be, and we credit you for your hard work and dedication during these last several months,” Dyer told the students during the ceremony. “We look forward to growing it next year, so be sure and tell all your friends.”
School officials say they anticipate that the program will grow in coming years.
“Teachers are incredibly impactful on the lives of their students,” 4C board member Don Gray said. “I can speak to this first-hand and recall how my teachers encouraged, pushed and motivated me to work hard and stay focused despite many challenges in my life and background.
“Teachers save lives. From my interactions with this program and the check-in call that we had several weeks back, I see your passion and concern for the kids and hope you keep that spirit throughout your careers as teachers. We all appreciate your commitment to education.”
