ALBANY – Southwest Georgia will be represented this weekend at the FIRST Championship, a robotics competition that brings teams to Houston from all over the world.
While the event is an opportunity for the 35 or so students on the Commodore Conyers College & Career (4C) Academy to show their prowess on the competition floor and for finalists to compete in the Astrodome on Saturday, local school officials say it’s much more.
Representatives from some of the nation's top tech schools, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will be there, as will military recruiters and representatives from companies like Pixar, all seeking young talent.
“It’s all about the experience,” 4C CEO Chris Hatcher said. “Being able to go to Houston and compete against teams from all over the world is great.
“But it’s more. It’s about exposing our students to great things going on in the world. It’s just an incredible experience for our students.”
During its five years of operation, this is the third year the 4C 6916 Commodores were invited to the international event. This year the team has a large contingent of freshmen members.
During the two qualifying events ahead of the FIRST Championship, the team amassed enough points to finish fourth in the state of Georgia. This year, due to COVID-19, only nine state entrants will make the trip instead of the usual 20.
The team leaves on Monday to join the other 400 or so teams that are competing in the championship. Teams will compete in divisions, and 4C’s division includes teams from Australia, Canada, China, India and Israel, Hatcher said.
In addition to the competition, students will have the opportunity to attend seminars on coding and other topics.
