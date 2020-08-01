PERRY — Georgia 4-H and FFA members exhibited 310 entries at the Georgia Junior Beef Futurity show that was held July 9-11 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter here.
Prior to the event, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter provided extensive protocols and guidelines that followed recommendations from the governor’s executive orders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure a safe environment for Georgia 4-H and Georgia FFA members to compete.
Eligible Georgia 4-H and Georgia FFA members participated in showmanship, steer and heifer classes. The heifer show was structured so that registered heifers were shown by breed, and commercial heifers were divided into classes by weight. The market beef show included both a market heifer and prospect steer show.
“The Georgia Junior Beef Futurity basically kicks off the beef cattle show year,” Heather Shultz, 4-H livestock specialist for the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, said. “This long-standing, traditional event looked a little different this year, but we are so thankful for the opportunity to offer this show for Georgia 4-H and Georgia FFA members.”
During the competition, participants were judged on their ability to effectively showcase their animal given the animal’s breed, age and weight. Winners were awarded ribbons, special awards and premiums for their accomplishments during the show. In addition to those awards, 12th-grade participants had the opportunity to compete for scholarships to assist in furthering their education upon graduation.
Showmanship champions were shown by:
♦ 12th grade showmanship — Madyson McDaniel, Jackson FFA;
♦ 11th grade showmanship — Savannah Page, Jackson FFA;
♦ 10th grade showmanship — Maddie Dean, Crisp County 4-H;
♦ 9th grade showmanship — Trey Chafin, Hart Middle FFA;
♦ 8th grade showmanship — Maelee Dean, Crisp County 4-H;
♦ 7th grade showmanship — Cason Gentry, Mossy Creek FFA;
♦ 6th grade showmanship — Clay Lawrence, Jackson Trail FFA;
♦ 5th grade showmanship — Madison McDonald, Houston County 4-H;
♦ 4th grade showmanship — Iverson Powell, Colquitt County 4-H.
♦ Market beef champions were shown by:
♦ Overall champion market animal — Bella Chandler, East Jackson FFA;
♦ Reserve champion market animal — Luke Mobley, Colquitt FFA;
♦ Third high overall market animal — Luke Lynn, Winder Barrow FFA;
♦ Fourth high overall market animal — Peyton Gwines, Worth FFA;
♦ Fifth high overall market animal — Logan Bennett, Colquitt FFA.
♦ Breeding heifer champions were shown by:
♦ Overall champion heifer — Madyson McDaniel, Jackson FFA;
♦ Reserve champion heifer — Savannah Page, Jackson FFA;
♦ Third high overall heifer — Trace Lamberth, Mitchell County 4-H;
♦ Fourth high overall heifer — John Haven Stalvey, Berrien FFA;
♦ Fifth high overall heifer — Trace Lamberth, Mitchell County 4-H.
This livestock showcase event allows students to develop individual self-motivation, self-esteem and responsibility by raising, caring for and showcasing beef cattle. Further, youths were able to exercise their knowledge of best agricultural practices. While developing these individual skills, participants were also able to cultivate a knowledge and respect for agriculture and its importance in their local community and state.
Georgia 4-H empowers students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local extension office by visiting extension.uga.edu/county-offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.