5 derailed train cars carrying hazardous material at risk of exploding are no longer burning, official says

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed train Monday, February 6.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

Five train cars that contained vinyl chloride, a potentially explosive chemical, are no longer burning after a train derailment in Ohio, a Norfolk Southern official said Tuesday.

The burning stopped after a controlled release of the unstable, toxic chemical Monday at the train derailment site in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Jason Carroll and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

