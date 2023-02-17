5 former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death plead not guilty

The Five officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death pleaded not guilty Friday, February 17. Top: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III. Bottom: Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith

 Memphis Police Dept.

Five former Memphis Police Department officers pleaded not guilty Friday at their arraignment on criminal charges connected to the January death of Tyre Nichols, whose brutal beating after a police traffic stop was seen on video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Melissa Alonso, Nick Valencia, Amanda Watts, Sharif Paget and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

