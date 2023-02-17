Five former Memphis Police Department officers are set to appear in court Friday for their arraignment on criminal charges connected to the January death of Tyre Nichols, whose brutal beating during a police traffic stop was seen on video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Recommended for you

CNN's Nick Valencia, Amanda Watts, Sharif Paget and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

Tags