5 Memphis officers fired after death of man who was hospitalized after his arrest

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on January 17 in Memphis, Tennessee.

 Adrian Sainz/AP

The Memphis Police Department has terminated five police officers in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away in a hospital after being arrested by police earlier this month, according to a post from the department's verified Twitter account.

"The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work our officers perform, with integrity every day," Police chief Cerleyn "CJ" Davis said in a statement.

