Five Memphis police officers charged in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols last month are accused of assaulting another young Black man just three days prior, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Monterrious Harris, 22, filed the lawsuit against the officers and the city of Memphis, alleging the officers were among several members of the now-disbanded SCORPION police unit who allegedly punched, stomped and dragged him across concrete during his arrest on January 4.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, Christina Maxouris, Nouran Salahieh, Jamiel Lynch, Chuck Johnston, Shawn Nottingham and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

