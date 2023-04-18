5 men were indicted in connection with NYC bar robberies. 3 of them were also charged with murder

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is seen here speaking during a press conference discussing his indictment of former President Donald Trump on April 4.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Five men were indicted in connection with more than a dozen robberies at bars and nightclubs in New York City, including three of whom are also charged with murder, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The five men were indicted for "robbing individuals outside bars and nightclubs by drugging them in order to steal their cell phones, credit cards and other personal identifying information, causing the death of two victims," the DA's office said in a news release.

