Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 9:10 am
A suspect is at large after five people, including an 8-year-old, were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas, home, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.
Authorities found the victims Friday night after receiving a harassment report about 11:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff told CNN affiliate KHOU.
Multiple people were shot around the residence, Capers said. Two of the victims found laying over two young children who survived, he added.
There were 10 people inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff.
The victims range in age from 8 years old to about 40, Capers told reporters early Saturday morning.
The victims' identities are unknown. The sheriff said he believes the victims are from Honduras.
Cleveland is about an hour northeast of Houston.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
