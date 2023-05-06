Six people were shot, including a 17-year old who has since died, at a large party in Chico, California overnight, according to local police.

At around 3:26 AM on Saturday, Chico Police patrol officers were dispatched to an address of a large party in progress, according to a media briefing by the police department. Officers found six individuals between the ages of 17 and 21 had been shot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags