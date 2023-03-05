Five people were injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles beach Saturday -- a few miles from where city officials had hosted a gun buyback event earlier in the day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker.

The LAPD's Harbor Division responded to a radio call of a shooting at Royal Palms Beach around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, two men approached a group of people and an altercation took place, which resulted in a shooting. The two suspects then fled the location, police said.

