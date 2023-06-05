(CNN) — Five suspects in the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine people near South Florida’s bustling Hollywood Beach Broadwalk are now in custody, police announced Monday.

The shooting last week began as a fight between two groups that ended with gunfire, wounding innocent bystanders on the crowded boardwalk, including a 1-year-old child, according to Hollywood police.

CNN’s Chenelle Woody contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags