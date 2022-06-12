Five teenagers and a 9-year-old were shot Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.
The shooting happened on the Big Four Bridge, a former railroad span that is now used by pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said.
"We know the park was filled with a lot of people. We're asking for anybody that witnessed or observed anything to please give us a call," Major Brian Kuriger said.
Just after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of people shot and discovered three teenagers who had been wounded, police said. The teens were transferred to a hospital and at least one of them was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Two other teens later arrived at the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds.
On Monday, police said a 9-year-old was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting.
The victims' ages ranged from 9 to 16, according to Elizabeth Ruoff, the Louisville police spokesperson.
Albany and Dougherty County officials welcomed a new fire tanker to the fleet of trucks available for firefighting duties. Tanker 8 will be stationed at the Newton Road fire station. The county, which contracts with the city for fire protection in unincorporated areas, purchased the tanker t… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.