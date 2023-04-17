Whenever you fill out a survey, chances are you're asked two questions about your race and ethnicity: Whether you are of Hispanic or Latino descent, and then separately, if your race is White, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American or another race. The government now wants to change those questions to include more racial and ethnic groups to reduce the share of Americans choosing a nebulous "some other race" category.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags