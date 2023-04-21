Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT have shown they can be remarkably adept at everything from generating student essays to writing wedding vows and even composing sermons for pastors and rabbis. Now, one city is turning to the AI chatbot for something else: helping to run the government.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags