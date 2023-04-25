Covid-sniffing dogs can help detect infections in K-12 schools, a new study suggests. By simply smelling ankles and feet, canines are already being used to screen for Covid infections in sports venues, airports and other public settings. Now, some researchers say the sniffing technique should be incorporated in schools as a fun way to detect traces of the disease.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags