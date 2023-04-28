More than 2 million species are believed to exist in the Earth's oceans, but only about 240,000 have been described by scientists, according to the Ocean Census. The huge gaps in our knowledge of the ocean have unsettled researchers for decades, prompting them to now launch a global mission to explore the uncharted depths of the deep-sea ecosystem.

