In a few hours, the public will learn the names of the four astronauts tapped by NASA to complete a historic journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. The three Americans and one Canadian who are set to be revealed in a ceremony at 11 a.m. ET will be the first crew sent to orbit the moon since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago.

