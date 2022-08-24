The climate crisis rarely evokes feelings of joy, but a discovery this week had some scientists excited about what a drought has revealed. Dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago were uncovered in a riverbed in Texas due to severe drought conditions -- and more prehistoric findings are likely as water levels continue to drop.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.