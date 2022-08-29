Grab your coffee -- it's almost time for liftoff. NASA is gearing up for the launch of its historic Artemis I mission today, its first trip to the moon in nearly 50 years. Watch parties are popping up all over the country, showing that American space exploration has the ability to bridge political divides and unite the nation in excitement.

