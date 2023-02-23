In the milk section of your grocery store, there are likely shelves of plant-based dairy alternatives: oat, almond, soy, cashew, coconut, flaxseed, hazelnut, hemp seed, macadamia nut, oat, pea, peanut, pecan, quinoa -- and the list goes on. To help streamline the confusing array of products, the FDA issued new guidance Wednesday that requires companies to better explain how these products compare with dairy milk.

