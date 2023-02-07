Authorities in the US are once again warning about a rise in domestic extremists plotting to attack the nation's power grids -- which government reports have warned could cause a domino effect and leave huge parts of the country in the dark. Efforts are underway to make vulnerable energy facilities more resilient as the Justice Department hands down serious charges to people accused of conspiring to wipe out power in major cities.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Tags