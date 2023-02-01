The CDC is urging people to stop using a certain brand of eyedrops while it investigates at least 50 infections across 11 states. A formal recall hasn't been issued, but officials are looking into how the artificial tears led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalizations and one death. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

