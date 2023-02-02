Happy Groundhog Day! This morning, many Americans are waiting to see whether Punxsutawney Phil spots his shadow, a sign that supposedly determines whether we can expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring. For what it's worth, that's according to a groundhog's nonscientific forecast -- and his accuracy has historically been a hit or miss. Still, people across the US are enamored with the quirky tradition and are gearing up to participate in a number of celebrations.

