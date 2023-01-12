When you fill up your coffee machine or humidifier, is tap water your choice? Naturally, many of us question how sterile our tap water is -- or maybe even get a bit anxious thinking about the microorganisms in our faucets. Despite some misconceptions, tap water is generally harmless when ingested during drinking and cooking because the microbes are killed by stomach acid. On the other hand, infectious disease experts are saying tap water is not OK for some other uses, including home medical devices.

