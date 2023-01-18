If you frequently find yourself stuck in a procrastination loop, there's a good chance you're not lazy -- but rather, a perfectionist. Oftentimes, perfectionists avoid starting tasks due to a fear of failure or criticism, experts say. You can challenge those beliefs by avoiding all-or-nothing thinking and by setting achievable standards on a daily basis.

