Rents are climbing across the US, and those high costs are among the many compelling reasons to try to buy a home. But with mortgage rates double what they were a year ago -- and home inventory at a historic low -- both options can be a magnet for stress. For those in this predicament, consider these five appealing cities where buying is now more affordable than renting.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Tags