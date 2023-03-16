A massive blob of seaweed spanning more than 5,000 miles is headed for the shores of Florida, threatening to dampen tourist season with an incredibly sticky situation (forgive the pun). The seaweed will be prevalent on beaches in Florida around July, researchers say, after it completes its trajectory through the Caribbean and up into the Gulf of Mexico.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Tags