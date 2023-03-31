A decision has not yet been made on whether athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports will be eligible to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Olympic officials outlined new guidelines this week on how athletes from the two nations could compete as neutrals, paving the way for their return. But as Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, some Ukrainian athletes said it would be a "slap in the face" to allow them entry into the games.

