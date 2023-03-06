It's almost time for clocks to "spring forward" one hour for Daylight Saving Time. Yes, it's Daylight Saving Time, with the singular use of "saving," not "savings." Although embraced by some, the twice-yearly switcheroo is disliked by lawmakers and scientists alike, as studies have shown the change disrupts body rhythms..

