(CNN) — Face masks have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic — but they remain quite popular in medical offices. A study published this week says masking in health care settings might still be a good idea, even after the expiration of pandemic rules and social distancing measures.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags