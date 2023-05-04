5 things to know for May 4: Atlanta shooting, Inflation, Ukraine, EVs, McDonald's

The suspect in the deadly shooting at an Atlanta medical facility was arrested on May 3 inside a gated condominium complex in Cobb County, about 11 miles from the scene. Law enforcement officers are pictured near a commercial area in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Alex Slitz/AP

Thousands of people are planning to line the streets of London this weekend to witness the coronation of King Charles III. The festivities, however, may be dampened by "unsettled" weather, with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, officials said.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags