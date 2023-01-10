The entire town of Montecito, California, was told to evacuate as a storm battered the state Monday -- the same day the community marked the five-year anniversary of a major mudslide that killed 23 people in 2018.

Residents of Montecito -- a small town of only about 8,200 locked between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean -- fled their homes as heavy rains threatened to bring mudslides and debris flows like the ones that wrought havoc on the Santa Barbara County community five years ago.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

