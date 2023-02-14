The massacre that ripped apart 17 families in Parkland, Florida, five years ago on Valentine's Day ignited a wave of student-led protests and bipartisan legislation to combat the plague of school shootings devastating the country.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A school resource officer faces charges after allegedly failing to confront the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

