500 evacuated as massive fire breaks out in one of Seoul's last slums

Firefighters battle a fire at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, on January 20.

 Baek Dong-hyun/Newsis/AP

Around 500 people were evacuated from their homes on Friday after a fire broke out in Guryong Village, one of the last remaining slums in South Korea's capital Seoul, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 6:28 a.m. in the fourth district of the village, said Shin Yong-ho, an official with the Gangnam Fire Station, in a televised briefing. First responders arrived around five minutes later, he said.

