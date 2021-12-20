6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

Photos from a small grocery store in Ferndale, just north of the quake's epicenter, showed broken wine bottles and fallen bread, cereal and other items in the aisles.
"We have a lot of mess," store owner Rangeet Singh told CNN, estimating the damage at $15,000.
Most of the dry goods can be salvaged, but not the wine. Many of the broken bottles were expensive wines and champagnes in stock for the holidays.
Singh was surprised by the duration of the shaking. "I never felt one that long before," he said. None of his nine employees was hurt.
Early warning system worked
California's early earthquake warning system worked for those who are signed up for alerts to their mobile devices. Honsal said he received the alert about 10-15 seconds before feeling the earth shake.
The state's Office of Emergency Services is "actively monitoring" and "coordinating closely with local partners in the region to protect communities from any secondary impacts," the agency tweeted.
Humboldt County is sparsely populated, with about 135,000 residents spread over about 4,000 square miles. The area is near the California/Oregon border, about 270 miles north of San Francisco.
Several aftershocks have been detected, but a tsunami is not expected, according to the sheriff's office.
