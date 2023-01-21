Six people were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.

The protesters marched in a "peaceful manner" Saturday evening down a central Atlanta street but a group within the crowd later began "committing illegal acts," including breaking windows and attacking police cruisers, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said in a news conference.

CNN's Sharif Paget and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

